By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has revoked appointment of the director general of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Professor Godius Kahyarara and replaced him with Mr William Erio, former PPF director general.

The changes are effective from today, Saturday July 14, a statement issued earlier in the morning by the Directorate of Presidential Communications indicates.