President Magufuli to inaugurate road projects

By Gasper Andrew @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Itigi. President John Magufuli will launch construction of nine road projects in Kagera, Kigoma and Singida, between tomorrow and Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to launch a project for construction of Tabora airport.

Some of the road projects, which will be launched by the President include the construction of 154 kilometer Kigoma-Biharamulo-Lusahunga road which will cost Sh160 nillion.

The ceremony will take place tomorrow at Biharamulo Township, a statement released by works, communication and transport indicates.

The President will lay a foundation stone for construction of 50-kilometre Nyakanazi-Kibondo road in Kigoma region on July 21.

He is also scheduled to launch construction works on the 63-kilometre Kidahwe-Kasulu road on the same date.

President Magufuli will on this Sunday be in Kaliua to kick off the 56-kilometre Kaliua-Kazilambwa road as well as the 94-kilometre Urambo-Ndono-Tabora road in the region.

Opening of the 114.9-kilometre Tabora-Page-Nzega motorway will feature on the president’s programme on July 24 and on the same day he will be on another road project connecting Tabora and Nyahua, covering 85 kilometres.