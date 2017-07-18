President Magufuli to inaugurate road projects

Itigi. President John Magufuli will launch construction of nine road projects in Kagera, Kigoma and Singida, between tomorrow and Tuesday.
He is also scheduled to launch a project for construction of Tabora airport.
Some of the road projects, which will be launched by the President include the construction of 154 kilometer Kigoma-Biharamulo-Lusahunga road which will cost Sh160 nillion.
The ceremony will take place tomorrow at Biharamulo Township, a statement released by works, communication and transport indicates.
The President will lay a foundation stone for construction of 50-kilometre Nyakanazi-Kibondo road in Kigoma region on July 21.
He is also scheduled to launch construction works on the 63-kilometre Kidahwe-Kasulu road on the same date.
President Magufuli will on this Sunday be in Kaliua to kick off the 56-kilometre Kaliua-Kazilambwa road as well as the 94-kilometre Urambo-Ndono-Tabora road in the region.
Opening of the 114.9-kilometre Tabora-Page-Nzega motorway will feature on the president’s programme on July 24 and on the same day he will be on another road project connecting Tabora and Nyahua, covering 85 kilometres.
And, on that very day, Dr Magufuli will be in Tabora to officially launch the newly constructed road in the municipality before launching the 89.3-kilometre Manyoni-ItigiChanya road on July 25.