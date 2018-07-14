President Magufuli to swear-in two new leaders

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

President John Magufuli will swear in Ambassador Joseph Sokoine as the new deputy permanent secretary at the ministry of state in Vice Presidents office (Union and environment later today, July 14 at the state house.

The President will also swear in Mr Phaustine Martine Kashike as the new Commissioner General of the prison department, a statement released to the media bye the directorate of Presidential Communications indicates.