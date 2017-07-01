President Magufuli wants trade fair deadline extension

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratius Kamagi dkaamgi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has asked Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investments and board of Directors of Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) to extend the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) exhibitions deadline.

Dr Magufuli made the statement on Saturday during inauguration of the fair, which was scheduled to climax next Friday.

“It would be better if the responsible ministry extend the deadline… in my opinion you can add more four of five days to enable more Tanzanians visit the annual fair… this will benefit the exhibitors who want people to buy their products as well as common wananchi,” he said.

According to him, a move will also help exhibitors to sell more hence reducing the cost they would incur when returning back their products.