President Magufuli welcomes Nkurunzinza in Ngara

Ngara. President John Magufuli has on Thursday morning welcomed Burundi President Pierre Nkurunzinza for one day working visit in Tanzania.

The two presidents met at a border town of Ngara at Lamela stadium and where Nkurunzinza received a 21 gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by Tanzania Peoples Defence (TPDF) soldiers.

The two are expected to hold bilateral talks and address the public.