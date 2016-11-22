Tuesday, November 22, 2016

President Uhuru mourns Serbian envoy to Kenya

In Summary

  • The President also condoled with the family of Ambassador Zivkovic, who died while undergoing treatment in Nairobi last evening.

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Tomislav Nikolić and the people of Serbia following the untimely death of Serbian Ambassador to Kenya Ivan Zivkovic.

The President also condoled with the family of Ambassador Zivkovic, who died while undergoing treatment in Nairobi last evening.

President Kenyatta pointed out that since his posting to Kenya, Ambassador Zivkovic worked tirelessly to improve bilateral and trade relations between the two countries.

He said that during the late ambassador’s tenure, the two countries accelerated bilateral relations, notable in the defence sector as they advanced global peace and security. (NMG)

In The Headlines

8  hours ago

Government warns it will close more universities

The government announced yesterday that it is planning to close several higher learning

8  hours ago

BoT calls banks conference

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has called a two-day meeting of financial institutions to discuss the

  • News
    US-Africa ties ‘may suffer in Trump era’  
  • News
    Expert urges govt to create education regulatory body  
  • News
    TZ ‘far from realising gender equality’  
  • News
    Mbarali MP wins election petition case  