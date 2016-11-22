President Uhuru mourns Serbian envoy to Kenya

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Tomislav Nikolić and the people of Serbia following the untimely death of Serbian Ambassador to Kenya Ivan Zivkovic.

The President also condoled with the family of Ambassador Zivkovic, who died while undergoing treatment in Nairobi last evening.

President Kenyatta pointed out that since his posting to Kenya, Ambassador Zivkovic worked tirelessly to improve bilateral and trade relations between the two countries.