Magufuli sends condolence to CJ following death of Judge Kisanga

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has sent condolence to Chief Justice (CJ) Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma, following the death of former Court of Appeal Judge, Robert Kisanga, who died on January 23, at the Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

A statement released by State House signed by director of presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, says in his condolence message, President Magufuli said Judge Kissanga will be remembered for the contribution he rendered to the nation characterized by seriousness, patriotism, hardworking and cooperation with others.

“We all are aware of the good work he displayed as he fulfilled different national responsibilities. His contribution in building the law profession after independence and establishment of the Court of Appeal after the collapse of the East African Community in 1977, which will remembered,” reads part of the statement.

“I would like to ask you, Prof Juma to convey my condolence to members of the family, judges, lawyers, relatives and friends touched by his dismiss,” it adds.

In another development, Tanzania Retired Judges Association (Tarja) Chairman, Thomas Mihayo, said death of Judge Kissanga marks the closure of a chapter of a generation of Court of Appeal judges.

Among the first five Court of Appeal Judges, Robert Kissanga was the only survivor.

“He was someone respected locally and abroad, inside and outside the judiciary. He led the President Benjamin Mkapa’s Constitutional Commission on Union matters,” he said, adding:

“His commission proposed for the system of union which annoyed the leaders, who turned into his attackers something which surprised many people. But, Judge Kissanga said he will not respond, he remained calm though he was hurt.”

Tanzania Law Society (TLS) vice chairman, Godwin Ngwilimi said: “We have been saddened by his death as he rendered great contribution to the profession. He will be remembered for his decisions as a judge.”

He said Judge Kissanga will be remembered for judgment he gave on a case involving Ole Pumbun in the late 1980s, because it established the right for individuals to sue the government without seeking for its permission.

Former chairman of the Constitution Reforms Commission (CRC) Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba said: “He taught me how to practice the profession in 1966. He was a very committed man who couldn’t be derailed and distracted by any forms of corruption.”

“He was an expert in the field and stood for justice to set example for others,” he added.