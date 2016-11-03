President to meet editors on Friday

By Citizen Reporter @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is expected to address the nation tomorrow during a meeting with members of the press at State House, being part of the activities to commemorate one year of his leadership.

According to a statement President Magufuli will use the opportunity to explain achievements and challenges recorded by the fifth phase government.

The statement signed by Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa, says the meeting will start at 10am and would be broadcasted live by radio and television stations.

Mr Msigwa said they decided to organise the meeting after various media outlets in the country asked for an opportunity to hold interviews with Dr Magufuli on what his government achieved and challenges it faced during the past one year.

The Head of State meets members of the media at a time when there is tension between media stakeholders and the Parliament over the Media Services Bill, which is expected to be tabled for the second reading during the ongoing Parliamentary meeting in Dodoma.

Last week, the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) asked the Parliament to postpone submission of the Bill until February, next year to give media stakeholders more time to consult on it.

The Parliament, through the Social Development and Services Parliamentary Committee chairman, Mr Peter Serukamba, has insisted it would continue with its plans to table the Bill.

Mr Serukamba said recently that the Bill has been lined up in the list of activities, which will take place during the November Parliamentary sessions, which started earlier this week in Dodoma.