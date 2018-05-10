Prisons say Sugu was pardoned by President Magufuli

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Prisons Service (TPS) said the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on Chadema ticket, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi alias Sugu was released early today following President John Magufuli’s pardon issued on April 26, 2018 during the 54th union celebrations.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, the TPS information officer, Mr Lucas Mboje said during the 54th Union celebrations, the Head of State pardoned 3,319 prisoners, 585 of them were released on the same day.

“2,734 other prisoners remained different prisons including Sugu. They were supposed to complete remained their jail term after being pardoned by the president.”