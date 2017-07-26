Private laboratory gets international accreditation

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lancet Laboratories Tanzania Limited has received international accreditation ISO15189 for quality and competence in medical laboratories services.

The laboratory becomes the first private laboratory in Tanzania to get the certification from the Southern Africa Development Community Accreditations Services (SADCAS).

The accreditation follows, an initial assessment held in March and approved by the SADCAS Accreditation Approvals Committee at a meeting held on June, 13.

Speaking to reporters, Lancet Laboratories Group Managing Director (East Africa) Dr Ahmad Kalebi insisted that the laboratory will continue to provide quality diagnostics services.

"Attaining international accreditation is not easy at all, as it involves a lot of hard work, team effort and plenty of resources, we will continue to uphold these values,” he said.

On her part, laboratory customer care supervisor from Muhimbili National Hospital, Ms Martha Natumwa commended the laboratory for getting international recognition.