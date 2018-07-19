Private sector hopes for the better after skills fund launched

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The new-launched Skills Development Fund (SDF) is a good initiative that will bring the remedy to Tanzania’s lopsided labour market, the private sector said Wednesday July 18.

On Tuesday, the government launched a $6 million (about Sh13.6 billion) World Bank funded SDF as it seeks a solution to the skills gap in the country’s transformation into a semi-industrialised middle income country by the year 2025.

The fund, which will benefit over 30,000 youths from universities, technical education and training institutions, vocational education and training centres as well as those who are being trained by their employers (employer-based training programmes).

Making a presentation to editors on the Creation of the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS) and formation of Sector Skills Councils (SSC) yesterday, a labour market specialist, Mr Nicholas Mbwanji said in its current state, Tanzania’s labour market was asymmetrical in such a way that it cannot support the country’s industrailisation goals.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) organized event. According to Mr Mbwanji, to be in line with its growth aspirations, Tanzania needs to put emphasis on creating more technicians at middle and lower technician levels.

“This entails doing away with the Degree Holder Syndrome…The market needs more well trained technicians than instead of Degree Holders,” he said.

Taking an example of Singapore’s enrolment levels/ratios for the academic year 2012 – 2013, Mr Mbwanji said out of the students, 25 per cent went to universities while 45 per cent and 30 per cent went to polytechnic and vocational training centres respectively.

To meet the requirements of a typical middle income country, the number of Tanzania’s Degree holders must rise by 10.2 times while graduates from technical colleges and vocational training centres must increase by 2.6 and 5.35 times respectively.