Private sector wants TRA to review tax assessment system

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has asked the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to reconsider its tax assessment system.

They want the taxman to go back to the self-assessment system instead of the current presumptive tax assessment.

Speaking during the National Business Council (NBC) summit at the State House, the TPSF executive secretary, Mr Godfrey Simbeye said the system the TRA is currently using has caused confusion among the investors in the country.

“We welcome with thanks the government’s directives made in Dodoma to TRA on tax issues. But, the assessment used by the taxman is hurting businesses,” he said.

According to him, on top of that TRA should reconsider its system of estimating tax backwards for the business community, saying it has contributed massively in the closure of various businesses.