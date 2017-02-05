Probe begins into police officers’ drug trafficking syndicate

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twelve police officers who were questioned at the Central Police Station on Friday in connection with an alleged drug trafficking syndicate have been suspended.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ernest Mangu, told journalists yesterday that the suspension would pave the way for thorough and smooth investigations into the allegations.

“This move is in line with the directive issued by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (Paul Makonda), who also serves as the chairman of the Regional Peace and Security Committee,” he said.

“We have started by suspending those whose names were clear, and we are working on establishing the identity of those who were mentioned by one name so that we also relieve them of their duties pending investigations.” Investigations have also been launched into the same allegations facing artistes and businessmen who featured in Mr Makonda’s list.

On Friday, four of the seven artistes who went in for interrogation included former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu, Bongo Flava musician Khalid Mohamed – commonly known as TID, Dogo Hamidu, and Babuu wa Kitaa.

The RC said five businessmen were already under arrest and that 17 police officers, including a senior commander in the anti-drugs unit, were also being investigated.

“We are working on the whole list released by the Mr RC; furthermore, our doors are open to whoever has tip-offs that can help us net more people involved in this illegal business,” said the IGP.

Mr Mangu declared zero tolerance on “illicit businesses” saying police officers would be watched over their conduct.

He asked members of the public to join the anti-drugs war by feeding the security organs with relevant information, and he promised immediate action.

The safety of whistleblowers is guaranteed, he said.

“The fifth phase government is determined to fight against drug abuse and trafficking; in this case, the police as a security organ, should be championing the war.”

Among those suspended is one Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Fuime, who was also the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander.