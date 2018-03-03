Probe opened into rhino killed in the Serengeti

Dar es Salaam. Investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing of a rhino inside the Serengeti National Park in December have been launched.

Four suspected poachers have already been arrested over the incident, according to the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa).

Furthermore, a reliable source has told The Citizen that some executives of the authority have also been questioned. However, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Major General Gaudence Millanzi, has denied the report that some Tanapa executives had been questioned – stressing that the investigation which has been launched over the killing of the rhino “is routine”.

“Whenever such an incident occurs, we usually launch an investigation to determine exactly what happened. No Tanapa official has been questioned over the matter,” Major General Millanzi stressed.

He also said that Serengeti still has a large number of rhinos – and that “the killing of that one rhino should not raise an alarm.”

The deputy minister for Natural Resources, Mr Japhet Hasunga, agreed to shed more light on the investigations when reached for comment. He said the ministry has formed a special committee to thoroughly probe into the incident.

“We formed the committee after being notified by Tanapa about the killing of the rhino,” he said.

It was on Thursday that Tanapa revealed the rhino killing in the world-famous Serengeti. But, that came about more than three months after the killing took place – and after enquiries from the Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

But, Both Mr Hasunga and Major General Millanzi said they were informed of the incident immediately after the killing.