Production to stop as soft drink firms run out sugar

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Soft drink and candy producers are worried about production halt in the coming three to seven days as an industrial sugar crisis bites.

“A number of industries have already stopped production in some lines to cope up with the declining sugar stock,” lamented Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) chairman Samuel Nyantahe.

For more than two months now, industrial sugar consignments have been lying at the Dar es Salaam Port, awaiting the issuance of clearing permits

“To avert any further damage to the companies, CTI recommends that authorities to take decisive measures to fast-track the clearance of sugar consignments at the port,” Dr Nyantahe told the press here on Thursday evening.

He is alarmed that reduced production is eroding production, sales and revenue and threatening jobs, contrary the government plan to industrialise Tanzania and achieve the middle-income economy by 2025.

Dr Nyantahe is also concerned that a further delay in clearing consignments is increasing storage costs.