Prof Kabudi presents maiden budget

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi on Tuesday presented his maiden budget to the parliament asking the House to approve a sum of Sh166 billion for his office for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

According to Prof Kabudi, the ministry plans to use Sh76.4 billion for salaries, Sh66.8 billion for other charges (OC) and Sh23.2 billion for development projects.