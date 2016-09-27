Prof Lipumba stripped off CUF membership

By Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam/Zanzibar. The leadership drama in Civic United Front (CUF) took a new twist earlier today with the party’s Supreme Governing Council, which met in Zanzibar, stripping Prof Ibrahim Lipumba off his membership.

While the Council met in Zanzibar under the party’s Leadership Interim Committee chair Julius Mtatiro and general secretary Seif Shariff Hamad, in the party’s Buguruni offices,Dar es Salaam Prof Lipumba, who was announced last week by Registrar of political parties Judge Francis Mutungi as the bona fide party chair, held meetings with some outfit's district and ward leaders.

The Zanzibar meeting’s main agenda was to discuss the conduct of Prof Lipumba, who on Saturday after receiving green lights from the Registrar broke into party’s Buguruni Head Offices alongside his supporters and rampaged through he property as well as threatening anyone who tried to stop them.