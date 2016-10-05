Programme suspended on Clouds TV

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian,Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has suspended for three months airing of the Take One programme a production of Clouds TV for allegedly promoting prostitution.

TCRA contents committee acting chairman Joseph Mapunda addressing journalists at a press conference last month said the station had interviewed a young woman on commercial sex trade during the programme that was re-run the following afternoon contrary to the country’s broadcasting regulations. He said the three-month suspension came into effect on Tuesday.

He noted that on August 9 programme TV host Zamaradi Mketema interviewed an alleged commercial worker. During the show, the interviewee mentioned names of some of her clients.

He said during the hearing management of Clouds TV admitted to the shortfalls that included direct promotion of commercial sex, poor editing, weak supervision and violation of public rights as the interviewee’s alleged customers were not given an opportunity to respond to the accusations.

“I agree, we were wrong to disclose the names of people accused of being her customers. Our editing was also not professionally done,” Ms Mketema was quoted as telling the committee.