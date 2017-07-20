Project established to reduce Vitamin A nutritional deficiencies

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), the University of Waterloo and Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) on Thursday concluded a three-year project aimed at reducing Vitamin A nutritional deficiencies using fortified oil.

In the past decade alone an estimated 600,000 children under the age of five died as a result of inadequate nutrition in the country.

According to the press release circulated to The Citizen, 37 per cent of women aged 15-49 are suffering from the problem. Dubbed ‘Mafuta Asili ya Alizeti yenye Vitamin A’ (Masava), the project has come to a rescue, the press release further states.

The initiative, funded by Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), according to the press release, worked with selected local small and medium enterprises in Tanzania to increase production of sunflower oil fortified with Vitamin A.

The project also studied the nutritional impact of fortified oils as well as the economic impact of the initiative, to measure the impact of the private sector in solving local health issues.

Efforts, the press release says, focused on working with children and lactating mothers in Manyara and Shinyanga, the regions heavily affected by Vitamin A deficiency.

The project, which was meant to address the challenge, contributed to increased food security by using a locally produced crop, processed by local businesses.

Private sector, local, district, regional and national government authorities, NGOs, and civil society have all stepped up to participate in this exciting initiative.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Ulisubisya Mpoki said Tanzania had committed itself to the support, exploration and adaptation of emerging technologies that combat malnutrition and increase food security.

“The project fits in to this national agenda by examining a persistent problem with an eye towards innovation and scale,” noted Mr Ulisubisya.

He was pleased to see that the results of the research have built an evidence base that would enlighten the national approach to fortification, while simultaneously providing fortified oil to some of the communities who may otherwise not have access to improved foods.