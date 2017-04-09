Project on curbing spread of drug-resistant germs starts

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are implementing a major project. It is aimed at promoting food safety and preventing the spread of medicine-resistant microorganisms in food and on farms.

The antimicrobial resistant (AMR) microorganisms are a big threat.

The increased antimicrobial resistance leads to failure in treating infections which result in increased mortality, prolonged illness, production losses, reduced livelihoods and food security.

The increased use of antimicrobial medicines like antibiotics in humans and animals as well as abuse and improper use have contributed to an increase in the number of disease-causing microbes that are resistant to medicines traditionally used to treat them.

It is reported that around 700,000 humans die every year related to AMR organisms, according to FAO.

FAO launched the second phase of the Fleming Fund project on Thursday which intends to support the implementation of national action plans on the AMR organisms, in line with the global action plans.

The government reiterated its commitment on the matter, saying the country had existence of the antimicrobial resistance cases.

“This project will help combat antimicrobial resistance and contribute to efforts of transforming the nation to a middle-income status by 2025,” said Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries deputy minister William ole Nasha during the launch of the project.

The workshop brought together representatives from the ministries of agriculture, health, development partners and the academic institutions.