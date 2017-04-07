Prominent businessman Andy Chande dies at 88

By By Citizen Correspondent

Sir Jayantilal Keshavji Chande (Sir Andy Chande), a prominent industrialist and philanthropist, has died. He was 88 years old.

Reports from friends say Sir Chande succumbed a long illness at a Nairobi hospital yesterday.

In the Tanzanian history, he will be remembered for the role he played in commerce and the social fabric.

His involvement in the affairs of the country dates back to the formative years, before independence, when he was a member of the Executive and Legislative Councils.

He served as chairman of several company boards in Tanzania, including Tanesco, the National Milling Corporation, East African Standard Newspaper (now Daily News), Tanzania Railways Corporation, Tanzania Harbours Authority, Air Tanzania Corporation, The National Bank of Commerce and Barclays Bank.

Sir Andy enjoyed a very warm rapport with Tanzania’s retired presidents from the founding Father of the Nation Mwalimu Nyerere, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He also rubbed shoulders with Kenya’s former President Daniel Arap Moi, and the ninth Vice President Moody Awori, former Indian President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Stephen Harper, the former Prime Minister of Canada, the Queen of England and other dignitaries in Tanzania and abroad.

Chande was the Freemason’s former District Grand Master of East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzanian and the Seychelles) between 1986 and 2005.

The Duke of Kent in March, 2006 conferred on him the most prestigious award of Order of Service to Masonry, which is available to only 12 living Freemasons. He was also knighted by the Queen of England in 2005.