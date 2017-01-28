Prospects of saving trapped miners wane

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita. Prospects of rescuing the 14 people trapped in a mine shaft here diminished yesterday after rescuers only managed to insert an air-pipe into the tunnel but failed to establish any form of communication with them.

Desperate cries filled the air all around the RZ Goldmine in Nyarugusu Ward, Geita Region, as hope faded among relatives and colleagues of those trapped after the mine collapsed on Wednesday night.

Rescuers obtained more equipment from the nearby Geita Gold Mine, raising hope that lives could be saved.

But time passed without any indication there was life under the collapsed mine, leaving relatives in tears.

More than 40 hours have passed since the mine collapsed, and relatives said they were now expecting the worst.

A tearful Ms Neema Charles, whose husband Amani Masikiti is among those trapped in the mine, told The Citizen her spouse had left home on Wednesday around 8pm.

She is desperate, but still has a little hope her husband will come out of the collapsed mine alive.

“Let that not be the last time I see my husband. When he walked out of the house, I thought that I would see him next morning as it has always been the case,” she says. On Thursday, around 10am, she began getting worried after he failed to show up at their home. “I decided to go to his colleagues’ houses to enquire, that is when I was told he was among those who had been trapped underground,” she said.

A mother of one, Ms Neema said she did not want to start imagining how difficult life would be should the the man they were now praying for suffer the worst.

Ms Sabina Magidinga is also praying for her son. She told The Citizen he had just joined the mining company, and just assigned the night shift.

Geita Regional Commissioner Ezekiel Kyunga, who also serves as chairman of the regional Peace and Security Committee, said they still banked on hope that they would find the miners alive.

“We are all here working towards one goal, finding our colleagues safe. We will not lose hope until the end,” he said. He said the authorities were yet to establish the cause of the accident. “We have noted that some planks used are rotten, but we are not jumping into conclusions,” he said, “My call is for mine inspectors to make sure they conduct periodic inspections of all mines to ensure that they meet standard conditions.”

“But let me assure you that our experts will conduct thorough investigations and come up with an informed report on what caused the accident. Let us wait for the experts to tell us what happened.”

Mr Kyunga appealed to relatives of those who have been trapped to be patient as rescuers continued with their efforts to get their relatives back.

“We have received more equipment and work is progressing well. Let us be patient,” he said. The assistant mining Commissioner in the Western Zone, Mr Yahaya Semamba, said until yesterday afternoon, the rescuers had dug 20 metres in a shaft estimated to be 35 metres deep.

“We are digging but at the same time we are reinforcing the walls so as to prevent them from collapsing while the work is going on,” he explained.