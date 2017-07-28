Protect Wami/Ruvu water basin, communities urged

By Patrick Kisembo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro: A call has been made for people living around the Wami/Ruvu Basin to stop carrying out human activities in order to protect the water source.

Grace Chitanda, a hydrologist from the Wami-Ruvu Basin, said recently that if human activities continued unabated, the basin will soon dry up. Ms Chitanda added that they were striving to educate the public on the importance of keeping the area free from human activities.

She exuded confidence that the public would heed their advice for the sake of sustaining water production, which also caters for the country’s biggest commercial city--Dar es Salaam.

“We have actually offered enough education on the importance of the basin. They are slowly becoming good ambassadors and protectors of the water source,” she said. The expert explained that in the past the communities around the basin used to conduct a variety of activities including cultivation by diverting water from the river, which could have caused the river to dry up in a few years.

One of the residents, Michael Kilinga, said the education provided by the water authorities was of great help to them as they were now able to protect the water source.

“Now, we are aware of the importance of the river basin because we are involved in managing the water source. We report whoever found trying to destroy it,” he said.