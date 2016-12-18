Protect the environment in gas business, State advised

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The government has been urged to ensure that all oil and natural gas companies operating in Tanzania undertake their operations in a manner that considers reducing negative impacts on the environment and economy.

The end of the year appeal was made by Manet, an umbrella organisation of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working primarily in addressing environmental conservation issues through its four major thematic areas.

“The billion dollar question here is how can we manage fossil fuel development in Tanzania in the right manner that protects nature, people and the climate?” Manet’s executive secretary Frank Luvanda asked .

Mr Luvanda said that what Manet wished to see was a win-win situation, whereby Tanzania can earn considerable income from oil and natural gas while sustainably managing its ecosystems, protect its people against pollution, and re-invest on renewable energy options.

He said that under such a win-win situation, oil and gas companies can earn their profits, the government can earn income, and the ecosystems and people can be protected and continue to be used sustainably.

Manet also called upon oil and natural gas companies operating in Tanzania to get rid of double standards and and comply with international and national environmental laws and standards saying that there was evidence that some oil and gas companies tended to comply with international and national laws in developed countries while deliberately failing to do the same in developing countries.

He said that Manet was in possession of names of companies with bad records in environmental degradation but since this was a first call in 2016 to oil and natural gas companies the organisation would not expose them.

Some of the environmental degradation on records are in the form of oil spill, excessive gas flaring, human rights violations; diverse forms of pollution, improper oil and gas waste disposal mechanisms that do not meet international and national standards.

He said that it was the wish of Manet to see Tanzania followed the successes with regard to extractive industry like those found in Canada, Chile, Botswana and Norway.