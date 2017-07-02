Provide right skills, East African varsities advised

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. An appeal has been made for the education offered within the East African Community (EAC) to address the job crisis facing the youth.

“Our education system should be dynamic and should aim to provide our youth with the skills to secure jobs,” said the EAC deputy secretary general (Finance and Administration), Ms Jesca Eriyo, here on Friday.

She said higher education should aim at enabling university graduates to acquire necessary skills and knowledge needed to make them job creators rather than jobseekers.

“The majority of our youth in EAC are not employed. How can our integration process assist them become creative and establish businesses?”

She was addressing a meeting of EAC education experts.

Ms Eriyo cited a number of challenges facing higher education in the region during a two-day meeting organised by Inter-University Council of East Africa (IUCEA) — an institution of the EAC.

These, according to her, include failure to streamline the education system and the training systems to the demands of the job markets due to the changing technologies and business climate. “We need the education curricular and system which is dynamic,” she said, noting that higher education in the region should be aligned to research, innovation and technology.

The meeting discussed strategies on how to operationalise the EAC Common Higher Education Area that is set to harmonise higher education and training systems in EA as recently agreed by the regional leaders.

She said the Declaration on Common Higher Education Area was a milestone for smooth implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol and expected to see the partner states and relevant institutions embracing it.

Among the major highlights of the desired harmonised education system is that professionals trained in one country would not face difficulties securing jobs in sister EAC state.

Already, according to her, the accountants, lawyers and engineers have already set the training modules and qualifications which are to be recognized across the region and called on others to follow suit.

The Rwanda permanent secretary in the ministry of Education, Mr Samuel Mulindwa, said his country was fully committed to the operationalisation of the EAC Common Higher Education Area, saying there was a mismatch of skills in the labour market.

“Some of our jobseekers still have a colonial mentality on white-collar jobs without bothering to become job creators themselves,” he told The Citizen.

He cautioned that East African countries would be doing a disservice to their education if they restricted their education systems to their own localities instead of seeking to exploit the bigger opportunities across the borders.

Mr Mulindwa challenged the universities and other institutions of higher learning in the region as well as commissions/councils responsible for higher education to support the initiative.

The executive secretary of the Inter-University Council of East Africa (Iucea), Prof Alexandre Lyambambaje, said implementation of the Common Higher Education Area would succeed if it is fully supported by the governments of the partner states and local universities.

Its implementation would also include preparing the relevant training modules for graduate students, mobility of both the academic staff and students and rationalisation and mutual recognisation of qualification marks, among others.

Operationalisation of the programme would give a common framework under which curricula, examinations and certification as well as academic and professional qualifications would be shared by all the countries in the bloc.

Currently Iucea has 115 active members, being universities and other degree-awarding higher learning institutions. In future it would be obliged to serve all 200 plus universities in EA under a proposed amendment of its Act.

Statistics indicate that the majority of the work force in Tanzania is in the informal sector by almost 18 per cent whereby more than 60 per cent are working in the subsistence agriculture while almost seven per cent served as domestic workers.

A survey carried out a few years ago within the region by Iucea indicated that only 28 per cent of the graduate youth land in jobs that are relevant in their fields of study.

Forty-eight per cent of them found interim work as first job. Because such jobs are unrelated to their field of study, this has forced them to leave such jobs quickly for other engagements.