Public assured of surplus food in midst of shortages

By Rosemary Mirondo and Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma/Dar. The government has reassured members of the public of surplus food despite reports that 43 municipal councils in 15 regions face shortages.

Speaking during the launch of the ‘2016 State of Food and Agriculture Report’, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Florens Turuka, said the world was faced with an unprecedented double challenge, including eradicating hunger and poverty and stabilisation of global climate before it was too late.

He said Tanzania produced 16 million metrics tonnes of food in the last season (equivalent to a food sufficiency ratio of 123 per cent) compared to 15 million metric tonnes in the previous season. “The country’s annual requirement is 13 million metric tonnes of cereals. We have, therefore, a surplus of three million metric tonnes,” Dr Turuka said.

The PS’s statement was corroborated by Dr Charles Kizeba, when he was making a presentation on the national food production and security for 2016/17 before the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries. He said despite the surplus, the price of maize went up from Sh500 to Sh900 per kilogramme. He added that a bag of maize (100kg) was being sold at Sh90,000, up from Sh65,000.

“In all East and Southern African countries there has been growing demand of maize and other cereals. A cross-section of farmers and traders keep on exporting their produce at throwaway prices compared to what they could be earning at the local market,” Dr Tizeba noted.

He also said despite the general food sufficiency there were districts that faced famine.

“Our survey has discovered that 42 districts in 15 regions out of 142 districts countrywide are in a danger zone due to poor production and are likely to face acute food shortage if stern measure will not be taken immediately,” the minister said.