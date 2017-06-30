Public keeps fingers crossed as 2017/18 fiscal year starts

By By Alex Malanga and Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Oil prices are expected to rise in the near future although the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority yesterday announced a slight decrease.

Transport costs are likely to surge, prompting Tanzanians to dig deeper into their pockets in the 2017/18 financial year.

The government introduced a Sh40 levy per litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene, but scrapped the annual motor vehicle registration fee.

It is also starting changing a 1 per cent clearing fee on the value of mineral exports.

The government introduced the 5 per cent withholding tax on minerals.

Prices of soft drinks, locally made beers and cigarettes may also increase as the excise duty has risen.

VAT on imported capital goods has been exempted for pharmaceutical companies while corporate tax for vehicle assemblers has fallen from 30 to 10 per cent in the first five years of investment.

Produce cess has decreased from 5 to 3 per cent for cash crops and 2 per cent for food crops.

However, analysts told The Citizen that although the budget was widely praised by various people it did not reflect sustainable and inclusive growth.

Repoa strategic research director Abel Kinyondo said to achieve inclusive growth, farmers should be intensively supported.

He said the government was friendly to farmers only after harvest and that was not meant to favour growers but final consumers. By reducing cess on produce the government meant nothing to farmers than reducing the costs of taking the produce to final consumers and hence lower prices, he said.

“We expected the government to offer subsidies to farmers to encourage more production,” noted Dr Kinyondo.

Agriculture employs over 70 per cent of the Tanzanian workforce. Dr Kinyondo said industrialists would benefit from tax exemptions and cuts, and that was good

“If the 2017/18 budget is fully implemented more manufacturers will be attracted and more jobs created.”

Business expert Donath Olomi commended the government for improving the business environment.

“Though it will take a long time to bear fruit, the creation of more factories will create more jobs.”

However, he said the government had a long journey to create an inclusive economy.

According to him, policies should be made predictable and work of regulatory bodies such as the Tanzania Bureau of Standards and Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority harmonised. He also spoke about government plans to tax the informal sector, saying it might prove costly and kick the majority of players out of the sector.

“Increasing costs of doing business to the informal sector will discourage the majority of Tanzanians from engaging in economic activities.”

Investing in social services such as education, health as well as boosting investment in agriculture would enhance inclusive growth, according to Prof Honest Ngowi, of Mzumbe University. “There is a need to improve the performance of agriculture, in which a large percentage of the workforce is employed. Subsidising farm inputs and exempting VAT on raw materials will boost productivity and investment in the sector. Economics professor Humphrey Moshi, of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), said it was inappropriate to use a small component to judge you the whole budget. According to him, the 2017/18 budget is the best because it has provided plentiful opportunities to poor people and that the additional Sh40 tariff per litre of oil is merely an increase of two per cent.

“This budget is the best because it has removed business hindrances to the farmers and small industries. People now have access to employment and once they get jobs they can afford to pay that two percent increment.”

He said since the government had released taxes in many areas; therefore it had to find ways to cover up the gaps by introducing property tax, increase tariffs on oil and other consumer goods.

The only challenge he sees is the budget implementation.

“The government has expanded its scope of tax collection. I believe that the budget will be implemented at least by 80 per cent. It is a good budget,” he said.

The 2016/17 budget introduced taxes in important areas to speed up economic growth. These include 18 percent VAT on cargo for exports, tariffs on imported raw materials and tariffs on agricultural products that are transported from one council or district to another.

Prof Delphin Rwegasira, also of UDSM, said many businesses were shut down in 2016/17 as the Government cut spending.