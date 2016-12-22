Public-private partnerships dismissed

By Lauden Mwambona @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Tanzanian and Malawian governments said, they would use engineering-procurement construction (EPC) instead of the private-public partnership (PPP) in implementing various projects in the River Songwe Basin development programme.

Signing an agreement aimed at sustainable management of the basin through the Songwe River Basin Development Programme (SRBDP) here on Monday, the ministers responsible for Water Development from Tanzania and Malawi Gerson Lwenge and George Chaponda, respectively, said they would go for the EPC modality because there was not yet any successful case of projects implemented using the PPP in Tanzania.

In an exchange just before the signing of the agreement, the Malawian Minister, Mr Chaponda, asked his Tanzanian counterpart which modality, between EPC and PPP, they would use to develop the river basin and also wanted to know if there was any successful project that has been implemented in Tanzania using PPP. Mr Chaponda said he thought EPC would be a better modality for developing the basin.

In response, Mr Lwenge said there was no project that could easily come to his mind that was successfully implemented using PPP.

“I think you are right Mr Chaponda. We should better use the EPC modality to develop the River Songwe basin project,” Mr Lwenge who is an engineer by profession said.

However, said the engineer, the presidents of Malawi and Tanzania would eventually have a say which modality is more suitable for developing the basin. “We will also hold an investors’ conference in March 2017 in Lilongwe where we expect contractors would come and propose the best modality to be used in developing various projects in the basin,” Mr Lwenge noted.

The SRBDP would involve the construction of three mega dams that would be used both for electricity generation and irrigation in countries. On the Tanzanian side, the districts of Kyela, Ileje, Mbeya, Mbozi, and Momba would benefit from the projects while on the Malawian side the Chitipa and Kalonga districts would benefit. Most of the projects, especially the construction of dams, are expected to start during the 2017/18 financial year and would take five years to build.

Speaking at the event, the acting director of the SRBDP Gabriel Kalinga said Sh16.2 billion was needed in the first phase of the project.

The Tanzanian government has in recent years considered the PPP as the most preferable mode of undertaking big infrastructure projects. This offsets the government’s budgetary constraints by enabling the private sector finance the projects.

In 2009, the government unveiled the PPP Policy which give the direction and vision of how the private sector can participate in the financing and implementation of various projects. This was followed by the Public Private Partnership Act that was passed by Parliament in 2010.