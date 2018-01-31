Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Public services minister’s powers on retirement age censored

In Summary

During the first sitting of the National Assembly yesterday, the Attorney General George Massau said the section, known as 2B had been scrapped.

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.natiomedia.com

Dodoma. The government has yesterday scrapped a section in the bill that gave discretionary powers to the public services minister to alter the age of retirement.

Mr Massau was presenting the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) No 5 Bill, 2017, which was moved for second reading.

This comes after the Parliamentary Committee of Legal and Constitutional affairs said that the section did not provide for a hearing for a public servant.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa said that the section was leaving room for the minister of public services to abuse his powers.

“The view of the parliamentary committee is that section can be abused by the minister,” he said during parliament in Dodoma.

“Section 5 of the amendment bill proposes that another section, which outlines strict conditions for altering the retirement age, known as 2A, should be added to the law,’’ he added.

However, the committee has agreed to the government’s decision to increase retirement age for public servants, now set at 60 years for voluntary retirement and 65 years for compulsory retirement.

The decision to increase retirement age is meant to curb the shortage of lecturers, professors in public universities as well as medical specialists in hospitals.

“The government had been forced to enter contracts with these experts after retirement.  This is costly to the government. But also there has been notable shortages of these servants,’’ he said.

 Opposition members of parliament have opposed the amendments to increase the age of retirement, saying various studies have shown that when a person attains the age of 60, he/she becomes less efficient.

In a speech for the official opposition, the MPs proposed that the government must focus on training and recruiting more professionals of that cadre to fill up the gap instead of banking on retired public servants.

