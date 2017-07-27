Public warned on presence of shoddy paralegals

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. People should be aware of presence of conmen who pose as paralegals.

The warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon during a legal and human rights workshop organised by the Legal Services Facilities (LSF) to raise awareness among wananchi.

According to the workshop facilitator, James Marenga, some paralegals are paid by individuals to draft for them court documents something that is wrong.

He said most of these documents fail to stand the scrutiny of the court when presented and they are trashed.

He further noted that majority of Tanzanians are unaware of their rights and laws. As a result, they don’t know how to get legal redress in case their rights are abused.

“People should be legally empowered in order to enable them observe the law as well as assisting them to understand their right and stand to demand them,” he added.