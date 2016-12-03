Puzzle as Prisons boss quits after JPM’s visit

By The Citizen Reporter; @TheCitizenTz; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prisons Commissioner General John Casmir Minja has quit his job in a manner that will leave many questions unanswered.

Mr Minja who was named Commissioner General by the then President Jakaya Kikwete in 2012, reportedly asked yesterday to step down as the head of the Prisons Department.

Prior to his ascendancy to the highest echelons of the Department, Mr Minja worked for many years as a commissioner of legal and prisons affairs.

His move yesterday that fell short of a resignation, came only four days after he met President John Magufuli who paid the Prisons Department an impromptu visit on Tuesday.

During the surprise visit, President Magufuli used the opportunity to ban civilian contractors from supplying uniforms to the security personnel. The Prisons Department was among those singled out as having contracted private companies to supply uniforms to its officers.

The news of the unexpected move by Minja was revealed in a short statement last evening by the head of the State House Directorate of Communication, Mr Gerson Msigwa.

According to the statement, President Magufuli accepted the request from Mr Minja to terminate his contract and leave office on retirement.

“President Magufuli has accepted a request to terminate the contract and retirement of the Commissioner General of the Prisons Department from today, December 2, 2016. The President has congratulated the retired Commissioner General for his service and wished him well in his retirement,” said Mr Msigwa in the statement.

Commissioner of Prisons, Dr Juma Malewa, will take over in acting capacity with immediate effect.

The short statement did not give reasons why Mr Minja had opted out of office and efforts by The Citizen to get him on phone for comment was not successful by the time of going to press.

It will, however, be interesting that the Prisons boss was leaving soon after the meeting with the Head of State at the Ukonga prison in Dar es Salaam.

It was during the visit that President Magufuli expressed concern that civilians were involved in the supply of uniforms to the armed forces. He ordered an immediate stoppage to the arrangement.

A statement issued on that day by the State House Directorate of Communications indicated that the President had received complaints from prison wardens about the contracts for supply of their uniforms. They protested that the arrangement with the private dealers was contrary to the rules and principles guiding the armed forces.

The President then directed that all people dealing in the supply of military attire to cease the business and immediately surrender their consignments to respective forces.

“It is impossible to have private dealers supplying uniforms to our armies ... it just can’t be,” said President Magufuli who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.