Quality heath care still a challenge

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Although Tanzania has made significant progress in the health sector, access to quality health care for all is still a big challenge.

Although ensuring access to quality health care for all is one of the seven sustainable development goals (SDGs), there is still limited access to quality health services. For instance, in some regions the prevalence of maternal and infant mortality, HIV/Aids, TB, malnutrition and sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis is still high.

According to an analysis of all maternal deaths reported at the Epidemiology Unit at ministry level through an integrated disease surveillance and response weekly ending report (IDWE) in 2014 and 2015 by health experts John Sagaika1, Prof G Kwesigabo and Senga Sembuche 385 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births were reported in Tanzania in 2014, while more than 410 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births were reported in 2015.

Of all the deaths, 46.7 per cent were reported in 2014 and 53.3 per cent in 2015, ranging from 20-45 years old of which those aged 20-35 years were 68.5 per cent. According to the study, at least 42.6 per cent of all the maternal deaths occurred in hospitals, referral hospitals (29.7 per cent), consultation hospitals (19.5 per cent), health centres (3.3 per cent), dispensaries (2.9 per cent) and community health facilities (2.0 per cent).

While direct causes contributed 63.1 per cent, the most prevalent was hemorrhage (20.2 per cent) for 2014 and medical co-morbidities (18.2 per cent) for 2015. Indirect causes contributed to 22 per cent, where the most prevalent were anaemia 12.4 per cent and 15.8 per cent in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Hence, Goal 5 of Millennium Development 2015 : to improve maternal health (by reducing maternal deaths to 230 per 100,000 live births) has not been attained.

Furthermore, the study reiterates that the majority of maternal deaths in Tanzania are through direct causes, which are avoidable, thus describing the trend of maternal deaths yearly in the country as important as it helps to inform the responsible ministry on appropriate interventions in responding to direct causes of maternal deaths, which are preventable.

While, according to another pilot study “Trend of Syphilis among blood donors, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 2010-2015” by Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Science (Muhas) indicates that there was an increase in the prevalence of syphilis in Tanzania. According to the study, from 2010-2015, blood donations were 9,5430 in 2010, 10,2675 in 2011, 11,7014 (2012), 15,2367 (2013), 128,915 (2014) and 30,999 (2015). The prevalence of syphilis among blood donors was 0.35 per cent, 0.32 per cent, 0.32 per cent, 0.09 per cent, 1.28 per cent and 1.85 per cent in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

To address health adversaries, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan last week called for more research to find novel strategic interventions to facilitate equity in health by addressing health insurance financing, a shortage of human resources or medical personnel and appropriate resource allocation strategies and effective policies and accountability mechanisms to ensure access to quality health care for all is achieved.

She made the call through her speech delivered on her behalf by the deputy minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, during the opening ceremony of the 5th Muhas Scientific Conference held in Dar es Salaam from June 29-30. Ms Hassan did not attend the event due to being occupied by other national duties.

“To ensure healthy lives and promote people’s well-being, I call upon the university to position itself in the forefront and steer the way of achieving the targets of the SGDs through dedicated and effective implementations of its core functions,” she noted.

She added: “To solve our health problems, we as Tanzanians need to be innovative and conduct research, which is relevant for the nation using the limited resources we have well to improve the health sector,” she noted. Ms Hassan said due to financial constraints, the government for years had not been able to adequately support research activities at desirable level. However, she noted that the government strove to support and create a conducive environment for research in education and health sectors.

“It is my sincere hope that the Swedish government through Sida will continue collaborating with us especially in the development of much needed research capacity and infrastructure,” he said. The Muhas Vice Chancellor, Prof Ephata Kaaya, for his part pointed out that the institution a faced an acute shortage of funds to facilitate research activities as result of global economic crisis.

However, he commended the government of Sweden for financing various research projects in the country, including the Swedish government’s support in organising scientific conferences for five consecutive years straight.

“More support is needed to support research activities. I request the government to consider providing sufficient funds to finance the implementation of various research activities,” he said. He pointed out that research conducted by the institution had made a significant contribution to the solution of various health problems in the country.

He mentioned development of national testing algorithms for HIV/Aids and malaria diagnosis, establishment of appropriate technologies for improved early laboratory detection and monitoring of HIV/Aids infection in Tanzania and generation of evidence-based information for guiding the development of strategies for care, treatment, control and prevention of HIV/Aids, TB and malaria.

“The research findings produced are due to commendable efforts considering that Muhas has less than 381 academic staff members. I encourage more young researchers to continue providing quality scientific research output for evidence-based decisions for the benefit of Tanzanians,” he noted.

He vowed that Muhas will continue working with other academic and research institutions in and outside Tanzania in relevant research discoveries to address and ensure the SDGs are attainable. According to Muhas statistics of 2014/15, at least 544 publications were produced, where as in 2015/16, over 495 publications were produced.

Muhas Council chairperson Mariam Mwaffisi appealed to the government to provide sufficient funds to support local research to further enhance the visibility of national academic and research institutions and ensure access to quality health care for all Tanzanians.

“I wish, however, to also request more support from the government especially in terms of local funding opportunities for research,” she said. She explained that the fourth phase government had promised to allocate 1 per cent of GDP to local research activities. I ask the government to provide even more funds,” she noted.