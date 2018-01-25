RC disbands village government over hefty allowances

Simanjiro. Manyara regional commissioner Alexander Mnyeti has disbanded Emboreet village government in Simanjiro District for stalling development projects in protest over a Sh30 million in sitting allowances.

The RC made the move against the 14 CCM members of the village government for demanding the money despite the fact that such allowances are not supported by law.

The village government officials are said to have decided to pay themselves Sh30,000 each in allowances per meeting, with the village chairman John Olendikoni getting Sh40,000 without the approval of the district executive director , Mr Yefred Myenzi.

The village chairman, who is also accused of misappropriating Sh4 million that he paid back, resigned in front of the regional commissioner. Mr Mnyeti ordered the Simanjiro district executive director to call for an election to fill the posts left by the members of the village government after 30 days.

“I don’t agree with the village officials’ move to pay themselves sitting allowances yet they pleaded for their jobs so that they could serve wananchi,” the RC said.