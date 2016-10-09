RC intervenes in arusha house demolition row

They were to be pulled down to pave way for implementation of a multi-million shilling water supply project in Terrat ward.

However, on the intervention of the Arusha regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo the residential homes would not be pulled down and instead owners have been told to stay put and calm.

"No houses will be demolished ", he declared during his recent visit to the suburb, directing the concerned officials to remove the X markings.

About 200 residents of the area were to move out after they were informed their residential buildings stood within the route of the water pipeline from the boreholes which were to be drilled by the Arusha Urban Water Supply Authority (AUWSA).

The RC gave the order not to demolish the houses during his visit to the families which would have been affected. He was accompanied by the Arusha district commissioner Gabriel Daqqaro and the recently-appointed city director Athumani Kihamia.

He implored on the officials of the water supply authority to seek other means to implement the project without affecting the livelihood of the residents who would be made more poorer should they lose their houses.

"I know AUWSA has spent millions to identify the area as a suitable water source. But it would be equally problematic to the authorities to handle families without houses", he said, noting that neither relocation nor compensation would resolve crisis for the homeless.



Mr. Gambo called on the water supply authority to look for an alternative area for a water source for Terrat and the surrounding areas.

A local leader Yohana Gasper lauded the RC for the decision, saying it would erase uncertainties which most residents were subjected to for a couple of years over the possibility of having their residential buildings pulled down.

He said some of the residents had developed hypertension because of plans by AUWSA to demolish their buildings Many were not sure if they would be compensated or given new land to build new residences.

A resident of the area Teddy Sulle also commended the move, saying they spent their hard earned savings to construct residential houses and that should they be demolished they would have nowhere to go.