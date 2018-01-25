RC irked by surging number of pregnant students

Morogoro. Morogoro regional commissioner Steven Kebwe has expressed his anger over increasing number of girls who fall pregnant in Kilombero District, a situation that causes them to drop out of school.

Dr Kebwe issued a warning against all those handling such cases, particularly law enforcers, and that they should strive to take the issues through the legal measures to the end.

He gave the statement yesterday in Ifakara Town after holding a meeting with heads of schools and ward education coordinators in Kilombero District. The meeting, held at Ifakara Secondary School, aimed at collecting reports about the monitoring of education in the district.

The situation of education in the councils of Kilombero District and Ifakara Town indicated that over 63 students in 2017 fell pregnant hence failing to continue with studies.

Dr Kebwe explained that the number was big, directing Kilombero district commissioner James Ihunyo to ensure that all those involved in making the students pregnant were arrested and taken to before the legal organs.