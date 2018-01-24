Wednesday, January 24, 2018

RC serves 3-month notice for residents to vacate fishing village

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Rukwa. The regional commissioner for Rukwa, Mr Joachim Wangabo, has given a three-month notice for people who reside in Nankanga fishing camp, at the shores of Lake Rukwa, to voluntarily vacate the area as it was in danger of a cholera outbreak because of lack of latrines.

Mr Wangabo said the voluntary migration should happen within the current month and April to stem a cholera outbreak that could result from the rapidly growing population that is not matched by human waste disposal facilities such as pit latrines.

 “We cannot continue to live in a place where human waste easily finds its way to water sources. And to stem a potential outbreak of cholera, it is imperative that people halt activities on or near this lake (Rukwa). If a cholera outbreak happens here we will be forced to quarantine you (residents) until you’re completely healed before we deal with you ruthlessly,” he warned recently when he visited the camp, which is located in Solola Village in Sumbawanga District, to witness how fishermen live in unofficial camps and how to save them from cholera which is reported to have spread in the area surrounding the lake.

