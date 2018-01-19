RC threatens to sack officials over poor student enrolment

By Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chalinze. Divisional education officers, village and ward executives as well as secondary school heads who fail to ensure all passed children are enrolled for Form One in just seven days will be sacked, Coast Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo has warned.

Speaking on January 18 at Mboga Secondary School, he said all passed children should get Form One places in just a week.

He also held talks with education officers and some workers in Chalinze and Bagamoyo.

During his visit, he discovered that two weeks since the schools were opened, an average of 51 per cent of Form One students had reported to school in the region.

He also warned some school boards for trying to create difficult conditions for students to report, such forcing them to pay money.

Earlier, Bagamoyo District Commissioner Majid Mwanga deplored a system of involving teachers in Tanzania Social Action Fund projects.