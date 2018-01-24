RC urges magistrates to do justice to avoid complaints

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simanjiro. The Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti, has urged magistrates in the Region to execute their duties appropriately when hearing cases to avoid grievances and complaints from people.

Speaking on Tuesday during his official visit to Simanjiro District, Mr Mnyeti said as a chairman of the Regional Peace and Security Committee, he doesn’t want to see people complaining of being denied of justice.

Mr Mnyeti explained that some magistrates turned themselves into demi-gods and failed to execute their duties appropriately hence causing complaints from the residents.

"We cannot accept to see such things happening and if any of you find that there are dishonest and corrupt magistrates to the extent of failing to do justice, please let me know," said Mr Mnyeti.

Earlier, a resident of Njiro Street, Ms Theopista Paulo, said she had been harassed when fighting for her rights at a primary court in the area.

Ms Theopista said further that one of the magistrates in the area had told her that even if she rejected him to preside over her case and shift it to another court she would not win.