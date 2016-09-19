Rain delay a blessing for Bukoba people

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. It normally rains each year in September in Bukoba but until yesterday there were no signs of rains. Residents pray that it doesn’t rain altogether — for the earthquake that shook the municipality more than a week ago, has left buildings on the verge of collapsing — and the rains would create more damage.

The climate in Bukoba is usually sunny and mild most of the year. It can sometimes get cool especially in the evenings during the two rainy seasons, but never as cold as the winter. It’s cold this season and the victims of the disaster have been enduring the harsh cold nights for fear of buildings collapsing on them.

For Ms Winifrida Mtiganzi (50), a resident of Nshambya in Bukoba, whose brick-layered house was brought down to rubbles during the September 10 quake, the coming of the rains would be like adding insult to injury.

“My children and I are now living outside the house. We have erected a tent and that’s our new settlement until we figure out where to go. We had just started living in the house a cfew months ago until it collapsed just a week ago,’’ she said as she appealed for support.

Ms Mtiganzi believes that if it rains, even the houses that now appear to remain erect might collapse. “When building this house, I didn’t imagine it would one collapse. It survived strong winds and heavy rains but the earthquake brought it down,’’ she sorrowfully told The Citizen in an interview. Mr Philip Boniventure, the headmaster of Ihungo Secondary School in Nshanya village in Bukoba, is one of those who have pitched a tent outside the house which is located within the school premises.