Rains render 118 homeless

By Jovither Kaijage @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ukerewe. At least 118 families have been rendered homeless and properties worth millions of shillings lost following heavy rains that hit various villages in Igalla Ward here over the weekend.

The torrential rains caused heavy floods and landslides, destroying several houses and roads, and interrupting businesses and other activities in three villages, according to Ukerewe District executive director Frank Bahati.

Mr Bahati yesterday named the most affected villages as Chankamba, Igalla and Lutere, where crops were also destroyed by the rains.

He said that many people, including primary and secondary school teachers, whose houses were affected, have been forced to seek refuge elsewhere pending when assistance would reach them.

According to him, teachers’ houses at Chankamba Primary School were destroyed by the storm.

“While no life was lost, residents of the affected households lost properties, foodstuffs and numerous valuables due to the storm,’’ he said.

Mr Bahati said relevant authoritiesd were still going on with the assessment of houses and infrastrcture damed by the storm.