Rainstorm victims receive Sh4.5m building materials

Minister for Energy and Minerals Sospeter

Minister for Energy and Minerals Sospeter Muhongo listens to Ms Nyamtondo Jefu, 85. Ms Jefu is one of the rainstorm victims who have benefitted from building materials worth Sh4.5 million which were donated by the Musoma Rural MP PHOTO | FLORENCE FOCUS 

By Florence Focus @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. The Minister for Energy and Minerals Sospeter Muhongo has donated building materials worth Sh4.5 million to residents whose houses were destroyed by heavy rains in Musoma Rural Constituency.

The Ifurifu Ward Executive Officer Fred Yona said the donation was directed to the elderly because they were unable to afford renovation cost.

According to him, a total of 44 houses were destroyed by the storm.

He mentioned residents who benefited from the support as Nyabweke Mabere, 80, who received 21 iron sheets, 5 bags of cement, 6kgs of nails.

Others were Tatu Richard, a widow who received 25 iron sheets, 5 bags of cement and 10kg of nails.

He said others as Mr Nyamtondo Jeff, 85, who received 41 iron sheets, 25 bags of cement and 10kg of nails.

Mr Yona said Turuka Kasore from Bukima Village also received 10 iron sheets, 15 timber, 5 bags of cement and 5kg of nails.

