Raise health budget, govt told

Dodoma. The government has been called upon to set aside 15 per cent of its budget for the health sector in the next financial year.

The statement was made yesterday by the director of the Tanzania Network of Women Living with HIV/ Aids (TNW+), Ms Joan Chamungu, during a meeting at the Bunge dispensary in Dodoma.

Ms Chamungu had presented the network’s comments before members of the Parliamentary Committee on HIV/Aids and Drugs on funds allocated to the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children.

She said the government had agreed to the Abuja Declaration on HIV/Aids Tuberculosis and Other Related Infectious Diseases to allocate 15 per cent of its budget for the improvement of the health sector. “For the 2015/16 fiscal year, the government set aside Sh1.818 trillion, an equivalent of 13 per cent of the budget for the Health ministry.

“For the 2016/17 financial year, the funds increased to Sh1.992 trillion, which was an equivalent of only 9.2 per cent,” she said.

Ms Chamungu revealed that funding set aside in the current financial year for fighting HIV/Aids was Sh453 billion, but only Sh46.5 billion has been disbursed so far, stifling efforts to fight the scourge.