DRC opposition musters rare approved rally

By AFP @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Kinshasa. The first authorised mass rally by the Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition in nearly two years passed off peacefully on Tuesday, months ahead of a key presidential election in the vast, mineral-rich state.

Thousands of members and supporters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) gathered in the capital Kinshasa to hear their leader, Felix Tshisekedi, outline some of his party's electoral aims.

In a major climbdown from the government, Tuesday's rally was given the go-ahead by authorities after several opposition protests in recent months were met by a deadly security crackdown.

"We applaud the police's restraint. They are going to have to learn to treat us like citizens and not like adversaries," Tshisekedi told the crowd.

The mood at the rally, in a UDPS stronghold district of the capital, was upbeat amid a discreet police presence.

Public demonstrations have been officially banned in the country since September 2016, when dozens of demonstrators were killed in Kinshasa after calling for the departure of President Joseph Kabila, whose second and final mandate ended in December 2016.

A new vote is due to take place on December 23 after two postponements that have stoked fears of renewed unrest.

Kabila should have stepped down at the end of 2016 but has remained in office under a provision allowing him to retain power until a successor is chosen.