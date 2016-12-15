Reaction : Sweeping CCM changes 'were inevitable'

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The recently proposed reforms in the ruling CCM have been greeted with mixed feelings by political pundits, but one view the majority of them share is that changes were inevitable.

On Tuesday, the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC), endorsed sweeping changes which focused on reducing the number of delegates to key decision making organs. The NEC, which currently comprises 388 members, will now have 158 and the Central Committee, which comprises 34 members presently, will have 24. The party is expected to amend its constitution to accommodate the changes at an extraordinary congress scheduled for February, next year.

Commenting on the proposed changes, a political scientist at Ruaha Catholic University (RUCU), Prof Gaudence Mpangala, said the move was in line with the campaign pledges and the cost-cutting leanings of CCM Chairman John Magufuli.

The cost-cutting noticeable in government is now being extended to the party and CCM members should all attune themselves to Dr Magufuli governance style, he said.

“Apparently, they (CCM) might have been running below budget due to the reduction of subsidies since they lost a big chunk of MPs and Councillors to the Opposition in last year’s General Election. In order to reduce spending, the party could have been finding it financially difficult to accommodate all delegates and they had to reach the decision,” he said.

According to the prof, the changes will reduce the democratic representation in decision making chains, although that wouldn’t affect the party’s performance. Political science lecturer at Open University of Tanzania (OUT) Hamad Salim said changes in CCM were overdue.

“Many people have been calling for such radical reforms within the ruling party. Now, with the new structure, CCM will not only save money, it will also operate more efficiently. In decision making, small is beautiful for it makes matters less complicated,” he said.

According to Mr Salim, the reforms could fail to produce results if the intention for their adoption was to settle old scores and axe some individuals from the party’s key organs. He noted further:

“If that is what is being sought, tensions will cripple the party as those who will be eased out will unite and wait for their chance to counter attack.” Mr Salim further said CCM should realise it needs to listen to calls for a people-centred constitution and democratic space for all political parties to operate freely.

“My take is, President Magufuli banned political rallies so that all public attention is turned on him, but he should remember he came from outside the political establishment. I believe he will eventually let the Opposition hold the rallies, he can’t put it down for forever,” he said.

Prof Mwesiga Baregu who lectures politics at the St Augustine University and sits at the Central Committee of the Chadema, dismisses the proposed reforms as “yet another depiction of President Magufuli’s dictatorial tendency.”

“Democracy is supposed to be participatory; yes, a few will lead on behalf of the majority, but cutting down the number of those few leaders is geared at putting powers in the hands of very few individuals and in this case, Chairman Magufuli… and that’s what I meant by ‘creeping dictatorship’ in my review of Magufuli’s first year in office,” said Prof Baregu.

Announcing the proposed reforms on Tuesday, outgoing Ideology and Publicity Secretary Nape Nnauye dismissed claims that the changes are aimed at giving the chairman sweeping powers.

“These are not his (Magufuli’s) decisions, they were arrived at after a critical assessment of the party’s performance in last year’s General Election. The aim is to have an effective top organ; again, there isn’t even a single key organ which is going to be disbanded… It is only the number of delegates that is going to be deducted, and it won’t be the first…at one time during Mwalimu Nyerere’s era, the CC had only 18 members,” he said. A political science don at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Bahiru Ali, says the proposed reforms leaves more questions than answers, adding that the newly appointed secretary of Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole is required to critically explain to CCM members and the public at large the rationale of the reforms.

“In 2012, the CCM constitution was amended to accommodate the current NEC structure, and now, only four years down the line, other changes are being proposed…why? I believe that’s a question for the insiders to answer, the rest of us can only guess but we won’t be able to understand the real motive behind the changes,” says Dr Ali, adding:

He says CCM should explain what comprises the best leadership structure for such a huge party. “Is it democratic or authoritarian, centralised or decentralised? What are these changes intended to achieve: Increase efficiency, strengthen party unity and coordination or tame internal wrangles?”