Reading of judgment for ‘Sugu’, co-accused starts

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite has started delivering the judgment in a case involving Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi – who is popularly known as Sugu - (Chadema) and the opposition party’s secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga.

Actual reading of the judgment started at 9:32AM on Monday, 26 February.

The two are charged with delivering a ‘hate speech’ against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli – an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.