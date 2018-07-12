By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tznationemedia.com

Dodoma. In renewed efforts to try and end road accidents, Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto has warned drivers that they will now be taken to court once caught violating traffic regulations instead of being fined on the spot.

He argued that it was high time drivers were held accountable for human errors causing accidents on the roads instead of their employers as the case was now currently.

In his meeting on Thursday morning, July 12, with upcountry drivers, Mr Muroto said there was statistical evidence showing that most accidents resulted from human error fuelled by reckless driving, but vehicle owners were made to pay for their drivers by shouldering the fine burden.

Mr Muroto challenged drivers to abide with all traffic regulations to ensure safety of passengers and property, warning that the police would have no mercy on those who don’t comply.

He added that he has already deployed officers to ensure that Dodoma continues to remain safe.

A driver of Kapricon Company, Mr Ally Khalifan, said police have been frequenting Nzuguni Bus Stand to remind drivers to respect traffic regulations for the safety of passengers and property.