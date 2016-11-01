Refugees help raise economy in northern Uganda: WFP

Kampala. They have been given free land, they freely move within in the country and you would regard the 800,000 refugees in Uganda a burden to the economy.

But that is not case, at least according to the Economic Impact of Refugees Settlements in Uganda, a study done by UN World Food programme together with a team of researchers from the University of California, Davis.

Findings of the study released on Friday, indicate that each cash-receiving refugee household adds $1100 (about Shs363,000) to the local economy annually. Those who receive food add at least $850 about Shs2,805,000).

The refugees, according to the study, stimulate demand for goods and services which Ugandans tap into.

The land that Ugandans give to a refugee households generates up to $220 (about Shs726,000) annually, according to the study.

Each $1 given to refugees through cash assistance creates a spillover of an additional $1 in refugee settlement areas.

And about 50-75 per cent of the spillovers go to Ugandan households, according to the USAID-funded study done between March and June this year.

“The results show clearly that refugees benefit those countries that welcome them and give what they need to build new lives,” the WFP deputy country director Ms Cheryl Harrison said.

It is the first time such a study has been done to determine the impact of refugees to local communities in Uganda despite that country being home to conflict-freeing refugees from South Sudan, Burundi and DR Congo.