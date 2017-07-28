Regional Commissioner involve Chadema cadres in fund raiser

By By Mussa Mwangoka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

In a rare gesture, Rukwa Regional commissioner, Mr Zelote Stephen, involved members of the opposition party in an event to raise funds for completion of children wing at Mazwi health centre within Sumbawanga municipality.

The harambee, in which Mr Stephen involved civic leaders from opposition Chadema, was held shortly before the Regional commissioner handed 16 delivery beds, 80 patient beds, 80 mattresses and 200 bedsheets.

The facilities were part of donation given by President John Magufuli to health facilities across the country in his mission to improve provision of health services.

In his speech, Mr Stephen said the donation was a testimony that the fifth phase government was committed to fulfil all promises made during election campaigns two years ago.

“But what we have received is not enough. For this municipal to be promoted to the city status, it needs efficient health services, therefore I donate five cement tonnes towards expansion of this centre,” he said.