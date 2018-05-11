Regional court dismisses case against EPA

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Court of Justice (EAC) has dismissed reinstatement of a case filed by a Tanzanian national against the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union.

The appeal, which was fixed for rescheduling conference on Wednesday, was filed by Castro Pius Shirima on March 5, this year, but was thrown out because of a no-show by the applicant or his advocate. The original case was on July 6, last year, dismissed by the First Instance Division of EACJ for non-appearance of the applicant or his advocate which amounted to an abuse of the court process

This led to him filing an appeal, but the Appellate Division of the regional court said after fixing the appeal and with all parties notified, neither the appeallant nor the advocate appeared.

Mr Shirima, an Arusha resident had sought an injuction to stop the East African Community (EAC) states which have not signed the EPA deal with EU not to sign it.

He had also sought those countries which had already penned their signatures to the agreement to be stopped from carrying out any further procedures and processes.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the EA Court, currently holding sessions in Arusha, said it was persuaded dismiss the application with costs for abuse of court processes.