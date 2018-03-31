Register with Basata, govt tells Roma

By John Namkwahe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has instructed rapper Ibrahim Mussa aka Roma Mkatoliki to complete his registration at the National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata).

A statement by the Ministry of Information, Sports and Culture said yesterday that Basata upheld the ban on some of the songs of Bongo Flava musicians on the grounds that they were against the Tanzanian culture.

The statement quoted minister Harrison Mwakyembe as urging

Roma Mkatoliki to make some corrections on his song and fulfill the registration process at Basata.

“Roma Mkatoliki is officially free to hold shows, but he first has to be registered by Basata,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also lifted a ban on singer Suzan Michael aka Pretty Kind. Deputy minister Juliana Shonza clarified that Pretty Kind had already written a letter to Basata to apologise over indecency.

“Pretty Kind is now officially free to engage in music. I encourage other artistes to adhere to the regulations governing the music industry to avoid their songs being banned,” she said.